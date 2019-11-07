China Eastern expands Air France European codeshare in 4Q19

China Eastern at the launch of winter 2019/20 season expanded European codeshare coverage, operated by Air France via Europe. Approximately effective from 04NOV19 (or earlier), MU-coded flight number is being placed on 13 routes operated by AF.
Paris CDG – Basel/Mulhouse
Paris CDG – Biarritz
Paris CDG – Bilbao
Paris CDG – Billund
Paris CDG – Bremen
Paris CDG – Budapest
Paris CDG – Clermont-Ferrand
Paris CDG – Dublin
Paris CDG – Edinburgh
Paris CDG – Montpellier
Paris CDG – Nantes
Paris CDG – Newcastle
Paris CDG – Turin
