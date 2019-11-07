Qatar Airways in recent schedule update extended Airbus A350-1000XWB service to Canberra, now including Northern summer 2020, from 29MAR20 to 24OCT20. The oneWorld carrier already filed A350-1000XWB flight for Doha – Sydney – Canberra routing from 25OCT20.
QR906 DOH0920 – 0740+1SYD1020+1 – 1120+1CBR 351 D
QR907 CBR1415 – 1515SYD1645 – 2355DOH 351 D
Qatar Airways continues A350-1000XWB Canberra service in NS20
Posted
