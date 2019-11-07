LOT Polish Airlines from December 2019 plans to expand codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines, covering the latter’s service to New Zealand. Planned codeshare routes from 01DEC19 as follows.
LOT Polish Airlines operated by Singapore Airlines
Singapore – Auckland
Singapore – Christchurch
Singapore – Melbourne – Wellington
LOT Polish Airlines expands Singapore Airlines codeshare to New Zealand from Dec 2019
