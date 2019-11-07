Shenzhen Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season expanded codeshare partnership with Air China, covering the latter’s Shenzhen – Johannesburg route. The codeshare service for this 3 weekly flight went into effect on 28OCT19.
CA867/ZH1997 SZX0040 – 0730JNB 773 135
CA868/ZH1998 JNB1010 – 0455+1SZX 773 135
Shenzhen Airlines begins Air China codeshare to South Africa in NW19
