Turkish Airlines Madagascar service changes from late-Oct 2019

Turkish Airlines since late-October 2019 filed service changes to Madagascar, as the airline reduces Istanbul – Mauritius – Antananarivo service. From 19OCT19, this routing is reduced from 5 to 3 weekly, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The airline in Northern winter 2018/19 season operated this routing 5 weekly.



TK160 IST0220 – 1315MRU1415 – 1520TNR 333 124

TK161 TNR1655 – 1950MRU2105 – 0605+1IST 333 124



Overall service for Istanbul – Mauritius sector remains unchanged at 5 weekly level. TK will operate 5 weekly flights to Antananarivo from 25JUN20 to 08SEP20.