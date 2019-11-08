Ural Airlines S20 London service changes as of 07NOV19

Ural Airlines in the last few days extended Moscow Domodedovo – London Stansted schedule into summer 2020 season, effective from 29MAR20. The airline currently lists 4 weekly flights maintained in summer, however 2 of the 4 weekly service on board 2-class A320 will move to afternoon departure from Moscow.



Reservation for flights on/after 29MAR20 is expected to open in the coming weeks.



U6745 DME1000 – 1150STN 320 25

U6745 DME1520 – 1710STN 320 36



U6746 STN1250 – 1830DME 320 25

U6746 STN1810 – 2350DME 320 36