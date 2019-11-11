Delta during Spring 2020 plans Boeing 757 service on Salt Lake City – Phoenix route, scheduled to operate from 12MAR20 to 07APR20. 2 daily round-trip flights will be operated by the 757, instead of A319/320/321.
DL1103 SLC0825 – 0908PHX 757 D
DL2610 SLC2055 – 2138PHX 757 D
DL3124 PHX0600 – 0843SLC 757 D
DL1103 PHX1009 – 1245SLC 757 D
Delta adds Boeing 757 Salt Lake City – Phoenix service in 1H20
