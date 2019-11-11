Blue Panorama since the launch of winter 2019/20 temporary leased Airbus A340-300 aircraft from Plus Ultra to support its operation. Planned A340 operation as follows.
Milan Malpensa – Antigua – Santo Domingo – Milan Malpensa 01NOV19 – 13DEC19 1 weekly
BV1540 MXP1015 – 1525ANU1625 – 1815SDQ1955 – 1025+1MXP 340 5
Milan Malpensa – Rome – Havana 27OCT19 – 14DEC19 1 weekly
BV1632 MXP1335 – 1450FCO1615 – 2145HAV 340 6
Blue Panorama leases Plus Ultra A340 in 4Q19
Posted
Blue Panorama since the launch of winter 2019/20 temporary leased Airbus A340-300 aircraft from Plus Ultra to support its operation. Planned A340 operation as follows.