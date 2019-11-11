Blue Panorama leases Plus Ultra A340 in 4Q19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Blue Panorama since the launch of winter 2019/20 temporary leased Airbus A340-300 aircraft from Plus Ultra to support its operation. Planned A340 operation as follows.

Milan Malpensa – Antigua – Santo Domingo – Milan Malpensa 01NOV19 – 13DEC19 1 weekly
BV1540 MXP1015 – 1525ANU1625 – 1815SDQ1955 – 1025+1MXP 340 5

Milan Malpensa – Rome – Havana 27OCT19 – 14DEC19 1 weekly
BV1632 MXP1335 – 1450FCO1615 – 2145HAV 340 6

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.