Philippine Airlines from December 2019 once again increases Manila – Busan service, where overall frequency raises from 7 to 9 weekly. Additional service will operate overnight hours from Manila, from 04DEC19.
PR458 MNL0150 – 0635PUS 321 3
PR458 MNL0355 – 0845PUS 321 7
PR418 MNL1455 – 1930PUS 321 3
PR418 MNL1455 – 1935PUS 321 x347
PR418 MNL1455 – 1935PUS 333 47
PR459 PUS0730 – 1025MNL 321 3
PR459 PUS0945 – 1245MNL 321 7
PR419 PUS2030 – 2335MNL 321 3
PR419 PUS2035 – 2335MNL 321 x347
PR419 PUS2035 – 2335MNL 333 47
Philippine Airlines increases Busan service from Dec 2019
Posted
Philippine Airlines from December 2019 once again increases Manila – Busan service, where overall frequency raises from 7 to 9 weekly. Additional service will operate overnight hours from Manila, from 04DEC19.