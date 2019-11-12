Cebu Pacific adds A330 Shenzhen service in W19

Cebu Pacific in winter 2019/20 season is expanding capacity on Manila – Shenzhen route, as the airline launched Airbus A330-300 operation on 28OCT19. The airline previously operated this route 4 times weekly with Airbus A321 aircraft.

5J5226 MNL2325 – 0205+1SZX 330 6
5J5226 MNL2335 – 0205+1SZX 330 135

5J5227 SZX0320 – 0545MNL 330 x135

