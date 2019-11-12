Malaysia Airlines in late-January 2020 schedules one-time Airbus A330-200 service on Kuala Lumpur – Langkawi route, replacing Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The A330-200 is scheduled to operate on 24JAN20.
MH1446 KUL1500 – 1600LGK 332 24JAN20
MH1455 LGK1700 – 1810KUL 332 24JAN20
Malaysia Airlines schedules one-time A330 Langkawi service in Jan 2020
Posted
Malaysia Airlines in late-January 2020 schedules one-time Airbus A330-200 service on Kuala Lumpur – Langkawi route, replacing Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The A330-200 is scheduled to operate on 24JAN20.