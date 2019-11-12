TUIfly Nordic W19 Long-Haul additions

TUIfly Nordic in winter 2019/20 season plans to add several long-haul routes, on board TUI Airways’ Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Planned new additions (including service resumptions) as follow.



Copenhagen – Phu Quoc 09DEC19 – 17MAR20 787-8 operates every 14 days (Except Selected dates)

Helsinki – Phu Quoc 16DEC19 – 24MAR20 787-8 operates every 14-15 days (Except Selected dates)

Stockholm Arlanda – Cancun 19DEC19 – 19MAR20 1 weekly 787-8 (Except Selected dates)

Stockholm Arlanda – Phuket 787-8 operates on 06DEC19 / 10DEC19 / 16DEC19 / 13MAR20 (Stockholm departure; Last served in winter 2016/17)

Stockholm Arlanda – Puerto Plata 03DEC19 – 24MAR20 787-8 operates every 14 days (Last served in winter 2016/17)

Stockholm Arlanda – Phu Quoc eff 12DEC19 1 weekly 787-9