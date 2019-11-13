Thai Smile and Thai Airways International has expanded codeshare agreement to bilateral, at the launch of winter 2019/20 season. From 27OCT19, Thai Smile’s WE-coded flight numbers is being displayed on following Thai service.
THAI Smile operated by THAI
Bangkok – Chiang Mai
Bangkok – Krabi
Bangkok – Phnom Penh
Bangkok – Phuket
Bangkok – Vientiane
Bangkok – Yangon
Thai Smile begins Thai Airways International codeshare in 4Q19
