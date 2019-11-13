Thai Smile begins Thai Airways International codeshare in 4Q19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai Smile and Thai Airways International has expanded codeshare agreement to bilateral, at the launch of winter 2019/20 season. From 27OCT19, Thai Smile’s WE-coded flight numbers is being displayed on following Thai service.

THAI Smile operated by THAI
Bangkok – Chiang Mai
Bangkok – Krabi
Bangkok – Phnom Penh
Bangkok – Phuket
Bangkok – Vientiane
Bangkok – Yangon

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.