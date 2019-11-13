Virgin Atlantic S20 Leisure service expansions

Virgin Atlantic last week announced service expansion on leisure routes for summer 2020 season, including additional service added from Manchester. Planned changes as follows.



London Gatwick – Orlando Additional 1-2 weekly flights added on Thursdays and Saturdays as VS049/050 (A330-200 on Day 6, 747-400 on Day 4)

04JUL20 – 19JUL20 Increase from 14 to 15 weekly

20JUL20 – 05SEP20 Increase from 16 to 18 weekly



Manchester – Bridgetown eff 06JUL20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, additional flight operates on Mondays with A330-200

Manchester – Las Vegas eff 01JUL20 Increase from 4 to 6 weekly, additional flight operates on Tuesdays and Wednesdays with A330-300 instead of -200

Manchester – Orlando 20JUL20 – 07SEP20 Increase from 12 to 14 weekly