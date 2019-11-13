Cebu Pacific expands A321neo network in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Cebu Pacific in December 2019 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network, based on recent schedule update. Following routes will receive A321neo operations, replacing A320.

Manila – Bangkok eff 09DEC19 5J931/932, A321neo replaces A320
Manila – Zamboanga eff 11DEC19 5J855/856, A321neo replaces A320

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.