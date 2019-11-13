Cebu Pacific in December 2019 plans to expand Airbus A321neo network, based on recent schedule update. Following routes will receive A321neo operations, replacing A320.
Manila – Bangkok eff 09DEC19 5J931/932, A321neo replaces A320
Manila – Zamboanga eff 11DEC19 5J855/856, A321neo replaces A320
Cebu Pacific expands A321neo network in Dec 2019
