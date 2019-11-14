TAP Air Portugal on Wednesday (13NOV19) filed aircraft changes for Lisbon – Natal in Northern summer 2020 season, as the airline continues to operate Airbus A321neo LR aircraft on this route, replacing previously filed A330-200. From 31MAR20, the airline will increase from 3 weekly to 5.
TP003 LIS1750 – 2120NAT 32Q x47
TP002 NAT2250 – 1005+1LIS 32Q x47
TAP Air Portugal NS20 Natal service adjustment
