Iberia on Wednesday (13NOV19) filed schedule changes for Madrid – Santiago de Chile in the first quarter of 2020, as all 10 weekly flights operated by A350-900XWB. Currently this route is operated by A340-600 7 weekly and A350 3 weekly. All-A350 service is scheduled from 01JAN20.
IB6831 MAD1220 – 2145SCL 359 357
IB6833 MAD2355 – 0920+1SCL 359 D
IB6832 SCL0055 – 1740MAD 359 146
IB6830 SCL1340 – 0625+1MAD 359 D
As a result of this adjustment, the airline previously planned A350 Madrid – Bogota service from 01JAN20 has been removed. All schedules highlighted above is adjusted until 28MAR20.
Iberia expands A350 Chile service in 1Q20
