Swiss W20 Washington frequency variations

Swiss International Air Lines in recent schedule update filed frequency changes for Zurich – Washington Dulles route during winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20, the Star Alliance carrier will operate 5 weekly flights, instead of 7 during summer. This route is scheduled to resume on 29MAR20, with A330-300.



Following schedule is effective from 01NOV20.



LX070 ZRH1345 – 1710IAD 333 x13

LX071 IAD2045 – 1040+1ZRH 333 x13