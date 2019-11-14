Korean Air in recent schedule filing adjusted Seoul Incheon – Boston service for winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. The Skyteam member will continue to operate Boeing 777-300ER on this route, replacing 787-9 Dreamliner. Previously reported, Korean Air will switch from 787 to 777 from 29MAR20.
Following schedule is effective 01NOV20.
KE091 ICN0930 – 0900BOS 77W x14
KE092 BOS1235 – 1635+1ICN 77W x14
Korean Air W20 Boston service adjustment as of 13NOV19
