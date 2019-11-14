Air India 1Q20 Delhi – London aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India in the first quarter of 2020 is expanding Delhi – London Heathrow capacity, as the airline once again schedules Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on 1 of 2 daily flight. The 777 is scheduled to operate AI111/112 from 07JAN20 to 28MAR20.

AI161 DEL0230 – 0635LHR 788 D
AI111 DEL1445 – 1855LHR 77W D

AI162 LHR0845 – 2225DEL 788 D
AI112 LHR2130 – 1120+1DEL 77W D

