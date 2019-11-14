Air Niugini adds Boeing 767 Cairns service from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Niugini at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season added Boeing 767 service on Port Moresby – Cairns route, operating along with Fokker 70 aircraft. The first 767 service operated on 30OCT19, serving this route on 2 of 10 weekly flights.

PX090 POM0930 – 1055CNS 763 36
PX090 POM0930 – 1055CNS F70 x36
PX098 POM1700 – 1825CNS F70 457

PX091 CNS0630 – 0755POM F70 156
PX093 CNS1145 – 1310POM F70 x36
PX093 CNS1155 – 1320POM 763 36

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.