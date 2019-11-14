Air Niugini at the launch of Northern winter 2019/20 season added Boeing 767 service on Port Moresby – Cairns route, operating along with Fokker 70 aircraft. The first 767 service operated on 30OCT19, serving this route on 2 of 10 weekly flights.
PX090 POM0930 – 1055CNS 763 36
PX090 POM0930 – 1055CNS F70 x36
PX098 POM1700 – 1825CNS F70 457
PX091 CNS0630 – 0755POM F70 156
PX093 CNS1145 – 1310POM F70 x36
PX093 CNS1155 – 1320POM 763 36
Air Niugini adds Boeing 767 Cairns service from late-Oct 2019
