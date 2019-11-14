Aeroflot plans A350 Osaka service from June 2020

Aeroflot today (14NOV19) filed additional changes to its planned Moscow Sheremetyevo – Osaka Kansai operation, set to resume on 15JUN20. Planned 4 weekly flights remain unchanged, however the Skyteam member now plans to serve this route with its new Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, instead of A330-200.



For the moment the airline is only accepting reservations in full fare J/Y-class.



SU268 SVO1900 – 1105+1KIX 359 x357

SU269 KIX1245 – 1700SVO 359 x146