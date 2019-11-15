China Airlines in summer 2020 season plans operational schedule changes for Taipei Taoyuan – Honolulu service, which sees the airline operating in the early-morning hours at Honolulu, instead of late-morning/early-afternoon. Planned changes will commence on 29MAR20, which sees Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft operating 3 times weekly.
CI002 TPE1430 – 0550HNL 359 246
CI001 HNL0750 – 1250+1TPE 359 246
China Airlines S20 Honolulu schedule changes
