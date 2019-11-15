Air France in Northern summer 2020 season is re-timing Paris CDG – Johannesburg schedule, reflected in recent schedule update. From 29MAR20, Johannesburg departure will move from evening hours to morning hours, which means arrival time in Paris shifts to evening hours.
AF990 CDG1820 – 0500+1JNB 77W D
AF995 JNB0900 – 1945CDG 77W D
Air France NS20 Johannesburg schedule changes
