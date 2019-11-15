Etihad Airways from December 2019 plans to increase Abu Dhabi – Riyadh service, with the introduction of 4th daily flight (except Tuesdays). Subject to Government Approval, the new EY356/357 service will be operated by Airbus A320, effective from 08DEC19.
EY356 AUH0805 – 0910RUH 320 D
EY357 RUH1235 – 1515AUH 320 D
Etihad increases Riyadh service from Dec 2019
Posted
