NokScoot in November and December 2019 is temporary adjusting Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita frequency, which sees reduction from 11 to 7 weekly. Service reduction is in effect from 21NOV19 to 24DEC19.
XW102 DMK0245 – 1025NRT 772 D
XW101 NRT1355 – 1910DMK 772 D
NokScoot Nov/Dec 2019 Tokyo frequency changes
Posted
NokScoot in November and December 2019 is temporary adjusting Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita frequency, which sees reduction from 11 to 7 weekly. Service reduction is in effect from 21NOV19 to 24DEC19.