JAL at the launch of winter 2019/20 season expanded codeshare partnership with Bangkok Airways, covering additional 3 domestic Thailand routes operated by the latter. New codeshare routes from 28OCT19 include the following.
JAL operated by Bangkok Airways
Bangkok – Lampang
Bangkok – Sukhothai
Bangkok – Trat
JAL Expands Bangkok Airways codeshare network in W19
