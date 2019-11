JAL / Finnair expands codeshare via Sapporo from Dec 2019

Finnair from mid-December 2019 is expanding codeshare partnership with JAL, as AY-coded flight numbers will be added on JAL’s service to/from Sapporo New Chitose. Planned codeshare routes from 15EC19 as follow.



Finnair operated by JAL

Sapporo New Chitose – Fukuoka

Sapporo New Chitose – Hanamaki

Sapporo New Chitose – Memanbetsu

Sapporo New Chitose – Sendai

Sapporo New Chitose – Tokyo Haneda



JAL will also codeshare on Finnair’s new Helsinki – Sapporo New Chitose route from 15DEC19.