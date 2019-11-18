Korean Air S20 Milan service changes

Korean Air in summer 2020 season is adjusting Seoul Incheon – Milan Malpensa route, reflected in last week’s schedule update. The Skyteam member will add 4th weekly service from the week of 29MAR20, however operational aircraft will switch from 777-300ER to Airbus A330-200, from 01MAY20. First Class cabin will not be offered due to aircraft change.



KE927 ICN1505 – 2015MXP 332 x246

KE928 MXP2200 – 1600+1ICN 332 x246