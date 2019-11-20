Thai Airways International in November 2019 further expands codeshare network in Japan, operated by Star Alliance partner EVA Air. Approximately from 18NOV19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.
THAI operated by EVA Air
Taipei Taoyuan – Aomori
Taipei Taoyuan – Matsuyama
Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya Chubu
Thai Airways International / EVA Air expands codeshare service in Nov 2019
Posted
Thai Airways International in November 2019 further expands codeshare network in Japan, operated by Star Alliance partner EVA Air. Approximately from 18NOV19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.