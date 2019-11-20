KLM W20 Colombia preliminary aircraft changes as of 17NOV19

By Jim Liu

KLM in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for service to Colombia, for winter 2020/21 season. From 25OCT20, the airline plans to operate Amsterdam – Bogota – Cartagena – Amsterdam routing with Boeing 777-200ER, instead of 787-9. This route is served 6 weekly.

KL741 AMS0940 – 1500BOG1635 – 1800CTG1910 – 1105+1AMS 772 57
KL745 AMS0940 – 1500BOG1635 – 1800CTG1910 – 1105+1AMS 772 1
KL749 AMS0940 – 1500BOG1635 – 1800CTG1910 – 1105+1AMS 772 246