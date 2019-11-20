United Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to expand capacity on Houston – St. Thomas route, currently operated by Boeing 737-700. During winter season, following period will be operated by Boeing 757-200: 07DEC19 – 14DEC19, 11JAN20 – 28MAR20.
This route is served once weekly.
UA322 IAH0956 – 1635STT 752 6
UA1124 STT1525 – 1827IAH 752 6
United adds Boeing 757 Houston – St. Thomas service in W19
Posted
United Airlines in winter 2019/20 season plans to expand capacity on Houston – St. Thomas route, currently operated by Boeing 737-700. During winter season, following period will be operated by Boeing 757-200: 07DEC19 – 14DEC19, 11JAN20 – 28MAR20.