EGYPTAIR Douala / N'Djamena service changes from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

EGYPTAIR from December 2019 is adjusting service to Douala and N’Djamena. The airline’s existing Cairo – N’Djamena – Douala A320 service will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly from 08DEC19, but the airline will offer the new Cairo – Douala – N’Djamena – Cairo triangle routing, twice weekly.

Overall service for both destinations will increase from 3 to 4 weekly as a result.
 
MS887 CAI0815 – 1305DLA1350 – 1535NDJ1635 – 2125CAI 320 47

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline