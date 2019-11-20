EGYPTAIR Douala / N'Djamena service changes from Dec 2019

EGYPTAIR from December 2019 is adjusting service to Douala and N’Djamena. The airline’s existing Cairo – N’Djamena – Douala A320 service will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly from 08DEC19, but the airline will offer the new Cairo – Douala – N’Djamena – Cairo triangle routing, twice weekly.



Overall service for both destinations will increase from 3 to 4 weekly as a result.



MS887 CAI0815 – 1305DLA1350 – 1535NDJ1635 – 2125CAI 320 47