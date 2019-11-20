Hebei Airlines in the first quarter plans to resume Shijiazhuang – Taipei Taoyuan service, albeit the airline scheduled 5 round-trip flights. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on Thursdays, from 09JAN20 to 06FEB20.
NS3511 SJW1555 – 1920TPE 738 4
NS3512 TPE2020 – 2350SJW 738 4
Hebei Airlines resumes Shijiazhuang – Taipei service in 1Q20
Hebei Airlines in the first quarter plans to resume Shijiazhuang – Taipei Taoyuan service, albeit the airline scheduled 5 round-trip flights. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route on Thursdays, from 09JAN20 to 06FEB20.