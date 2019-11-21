Georgian Airways W19 service adjustments

Georgian Airways in winter 2019/20 is adjusting operations, as the airline suspends selected routes during winter season. Following routes will be temporary suspended.



Tbilisi – Barcelona 18NOV19 – 21DEC19, 09JAN20 – 07MAR20

Tbilisi – Bologna 07NOV19 – 19DEC19, 09JAN20 – 05MAR20

Tbilisi – Brussels 18NOV19 – 14DEC19, 13JAN20 – 07MAR20

Tbilisi – London Gatwick 21NOV19 – 10DEC19, 12JAN20 – 13MAR20

Tbilisi – Prague 16NOV19 – 12DEC19



Following routes will see frequency reduction:

Tbilisi – Berlin Tegel 17JAN20 – 06MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Tbilisi – Kyiv Borispil 06NOV19 – 18DEC19 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly