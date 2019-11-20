InterJet adds Monterrey – Los Angeles service in Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Mexican low-cost carrier InterJet in January 2020 plans to launch new route to the US, operating Monterrey – Los Angeles route. From 004JAN20, the airline will operate 3 weekly flights with Airbus A320 aircraft. Following schedule is effective 04JAN20 – 07MAR20.

4O774 MTY1900 – 2030LAX 320 236
4O775 LAX2130 – 0235+1MTY 320 236

Service will increase to 4 weekly from 29MAR20.

