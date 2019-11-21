Eurowings starting next month is introducing additional service at Pristina, which sees the carrier offering Pristina – Frankfurt route. From 17DEC19, Eurowings Europe to operate this route twice weekly, with Airbus A320 aircraft.
EW6612 PRN1235 – 1505FRA 32A 25
EW6613 FRA1600 – 1820PRN 32A 25
Eurowings adds Pristina – Frankfurt service from Dec 2019
