LATAM Airlines Ecuador starting next week is adding service to Manta, where the airline schedules Quito – Manta service. Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly, from 28NOV19.
XL1393 UIO1930 – 2020MEC 319 247
XL1394 MEC2100 – 2145UIO 319 247
LATAM Ecuador adds Manta service from late-Nov 2019
