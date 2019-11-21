LATAM Ecuador adds Manta service from late-Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

LATAM Airlines Ecuador starting next week is adding service to Manta, where the airline schedules Quito – Manta service. Airbus A319 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly, from 28NOV19.

XL1393 UIO1930 – 2020MEC 319 247
XL1394 MEC2100 – 2145UIO 319 247