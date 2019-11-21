Cabo Verde Airlines increases planned Porto Alegre service from Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cabo Verde Airlines in recent schedule update modified planned Ilha do Sal – Porto Alegre service. Planned service launch on 11DEC19 remains unchanged, however the airline now plans to operate 3 weekly flights, instead of 2.

Service is operated by Boeing 757-200.

VR669 SID2150 – 0400+1POA 752 135
VR670 POA2055 – 0645+1SID 752 246

The route development forum for the Americas
Indianapolis, Indiana  4 - 6 February 2020

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.