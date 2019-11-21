Cabo Verde Airlines in recent schedule update modified planned Ilha do Sal – Porto Alegre service. Planned service launch on 11DEC19 remains unchanged, however the airline now plans to operate 3 weekly flights, instead of 2.
Service is operated by Boeing 757-200.
VR669 SID2150 – 0400+1POA 752 135
VR670 POA2055 – 0645+1SID 752 246
Cabo Verde Airlines increases planned Porto Alegre service from Dec 2019
