China Southern Airlines since mid-November 2019 expanded codeshare partnership with Sichuan Airlines, covering the latter’s international routes, including selected long-haul service. Planned codeshare routes from 18NOV19 (or earlier) includes the following.
China Southern operated by Sichuan Airlines
Chengdu – Auckland
Chengdu – Ho Chi Minh City
Chengdu – Istanbul
Chengdu – Krabi
Chengdu – Melbourne
Chengdu – Prague
Chengdu – Tel Aviv
Chongqing – Sydney
China Southern expands Sichuan Airlines international codeshare from Nov 2019
Posted
China Southern Airlines since mid-November 2019 expanded codeshare partnership with Sichuan Airlines, covering the latter’s international routes, including selected long-haul service. Planned codeshare routes from 18NOV19 (or earlier) includes the following.