American Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes on Los Angeles – Kona route. From 13FEB20 to 04MAR20, AA059/058 will be operated by the new Airbus A321neo aircraft, replacing A321ceo.
AA059 LAX0815 – 1214KOA 32Q D
AA247 LAX1715 – 2107KOA 321 6
AA058 KOA1453 – 2215LAX 32Q D
AA246 KOA2245 – 0603+1LAX 321 6
American adds A321neo Los Angeles – Kona service in 1Q20
Posted
American Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 plans operational aircraft changes on Los Angeles – Kona route. From 13FEB20 to 04MAR20, AA059/058 will be operated by the new Airbus A321neo aircraft, replacing A321ceo.