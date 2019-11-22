China Airlines Group Hong Kong service changes from Dec 2019

China Airlines Group from December 2019 to March 2020 is temporary reducing Taichung – Hong Kong (Mandarin Airlines service) and Tainan – Hong Kong (China Airlines service operated by Mandarin Airlines aircraft) service. Planned operation as follows.
Taichung – Hong Kong 04DEC19 – 17DEC19 / 04JAN20 – 15JAN20 / 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 26 weekly
AE1825 RMQ1045 – 1230HKG E90 x36
AE1842 HKG1940 – 2110RMQ E90 x36
Tainan – Hong Kong 04DEC19 – 17DEC19 / 04JAN20 – 15JAN20 / 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly
CI7863 TNN1645 – 1820HKG E90 x36
CI7854 HKG1340 – 1515TNN E90 x36
