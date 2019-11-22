InterJet adds new routes from Toluca in Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

InterJet earlier this month added 2 routes from Toluca, initially operated by Sukhoi SuperJet. Planned new routes as follow.

Toluca – Huatulco eff 03NOV19 2 weekly Sukhoi SuperJet (A320 from 03JAN20)
4O650 TLC1005 – 1105HUX SU9 57
4O651 HUX1135 – 1235TLC SU9 57

Toluca – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo eff 03NOV19 1 daily Sukhoi SuperJet (A320 from 01JAN20)
4O750 TLC0620 – 0710ZIH SU9 x57
4O750 TLC0730 – 0820ZIH SU9 57

4O751 ZIH0735 – 0820TLC SU9 x57
4O751 ZIH0850 – 0935TLC SU9 57

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.