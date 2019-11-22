InterJet earlier this month added 2 routes from Toluca, initially operated by Sukhoi SuperJet. Planned new routes as follow.
Toluca – Huatulco eff 03NOV19 2 weekly Sukhoi SuperJet (A320 from 03JAN20)
4O650 TLC1005 – 1105HUX SU9 57
4O651 HUX1135 – 1235TLC SU9 57
Toluca – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo eff 03NOV19 1 daily Sukhoi SuperJet (A320 from 01JAN20)
4O750 TLC0620 – 0710ZIH SU9 x57
4O750 TLC0730 – 0820ZIH SU9 57
4O751 ZIH0735 – 0820TLC SU9 x57
4O751 ZIH0850 – 0935TLC SU9 57
InterJet adds new routes from Toluca in Nov 2019
Posted
InterJet earlier this month added 2 routes from Toluca, initially operated by Sukhoi SuperJet. Planned new routes as follow.