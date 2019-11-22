Fly All Ways from mid-November 2019 is extending service to Panama City, as the airline added Curacao – Panama City Balboa – Managua sector. OAG schedule listing shows this new routing commenced on 16NOV19, with Fokker 70 aircraft.
8W623 CUR1315 – 1415BLB1500 – 1530MGA F70 6
Fly All Ways adds Panama City Balboa service from mid-Nov 2019
