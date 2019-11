LIAT adds Grenada – St. Vincent one-way sector from Dec 2019

LIAT from December 2019 plans to offer new routing at St. Vincent, as the airline schedules Grenada – St. Vincent – Bridgetown route. ATR42 aircraft will operate this route 3 times weekly, from 05DEC19.



LI338 GND1105 – 1140SVD1205 – 1250BGI AT4 246

The airline previously operated opposite one-way routing until May 2019, as Port of Spain – St. Vincent – Grenada with ATR72.