Biman Bangladesh Airlines adds 787-9 service in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for the first quarter of 2020, including the introduction of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Dhaka – Dammam eff 06JAN20 787-9 replaces 777-300ER, 4 weekly
Dhaka – Madinah eff 06JAN20 777-300ER replaces 787-8, 3 weekly
Dhaka – Manchester – Sylhet – Dhaka eff 09JAN20 2 of 3 weekly operated by 787-9, replacing -8 (Departure from Manchester continues to display 787-8 for the moment)