Vueling from March 2020 plans to extend its network to Senegal, as the airline plans nonstop Tenerife North – Dakar service. Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route from 01MAR20. Following schedule is effective 01MAR20 – 26MAR20.
VY3114 TFN0725 – 1005DSS 320 4
VY3114 TFN1545 – 1825DSS 320 7
VY3115 DSS1105 – 1335TFN 320 4
VY3115 DSS1925 – 2155TFN 320 7
Vueling adds Tenerife North – Dakar service from March 2020
Posted
Vueling from March 2020 plans to extend its network to Senegal, as the airline plans nonstop Tenerife North – Dakar service. Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route from 01MAR20. Following schedule is effective 01MAR20 – 26MAR20.