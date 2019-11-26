Turkish Airlines extends Malaysia Airlines codeshare to Oceania from Nov 2019

Turkish Airlines earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Malaysia Airlines, covering the latter’s service to Australia and New Zealand. Approximately effective from 11NOV19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes as follow.
Turkish Airlines operated by Malaysia Airlines
Kuala Lumpur – Adelaide
Kuala Lumpur – Auckland
Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane
Kuala Lumpur – Melbourne
Kuala Lumpur – Perth
Kuala Lumpur – Sydney
