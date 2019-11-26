Corsair revises A330-900neo Guadeloupe service in W20

By Jim Liu

Corsair during the week of 25NOV19’s OAG schedules update filed revised A330-900neo service entry on Paris Orly – Pointe-a-Pitre route. Originally scheduled from 01OCT20, the A330-900neo is now scheduled to operate this route from 14DEC20, replacing -300.

SS926 ORY1120 – 1515PTP 339 D
SS927 PTP1850 – 0810+1ORY 339 D

