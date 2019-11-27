Aegean Airlines W20 Preliminary A320neo operations

Aegean Airlines last week extended schedule listing into November 2020, which sees additional routes to receive Airbus A320neo operation. Planned new A320neo operation scheduled from late-October to mid-November 2020 as follows.



Athens – Dublin eff 26OCT20 3 weekly

Athens – Edinburgh eff 25OCT20 2 weekly

Athens – Lisbon eff 25OCT20 3 weekly

Athens – Manchester eff 27OCT20 2 weekly



Planned A320neo service for these routes may move forward to summer 2020 season in the next few weeks.